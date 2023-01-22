Western Advocate
Luke Paul Mullineaux, 35, convicted in Bathurst Local Court after pleading guilty to high-range drink-driving

Updated January 22 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 1:00pm
'Drowning your sorrows is not the right choice', magistrate tells drink-driver

A MAN is 'lucky' to have not seriously injured someone after he got behind the wheel of a car shortly after "drowning" his sorrows with alcohol, according to a magistrate.

