Heartbreak behind teary-eyed woman's assault of ex-husband, court hears

TEARS streaming down a flushed face is how a woman appeared before court after she assaulted her ex-husband.
A woman - who cannot be named for legal reasons - pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on January 18 to common assault (domestic violence).
The victim was at his Bathurst home with a friend about 8.20pm on December 29 last year when the woman, who was driving at the time, noticed the friend's car outside and parked her vehicle in the driveway.
The court heard the woman walked to the front door, and once the victim opened it, began to yell as she asked for a photo frame.
As the victim went to get the item, the woman made her way into the house and began to yell again before she pushed the victim with two hands in the chest, which caused him to fall over and hit his head on the coffee table.
While continuing to raise her voice, the woman walked towards the victim's friend who stood from the lounge and raised his arms to stop her from coming closer.
The person left the room and called '000' as the victim told the woman to leave, which she did.
Police said they arrived at the house around 8.45pm the same night and spoke with the victim, who gave an electronic statement.
Police then went to the woman's house about 9.10pm and placed her under arrest.
She was taken to Bathurst Police Station where she participated in an interview and admitted to the offence.
During sentencing, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis made note of the woman's lack of appearances in court and the hardship she had been experiencing due to her divorce with the victim, whom she had been married to for several years.
"The end of a marriage is one of the hardest things in life, you always imagine it lasting for a lifetime," Magistrate Ellis said.
"I understand the huge stress you are under but I understand no one deserves to be pushed around."
The woman - who promised the court she would "stay out of trouble forever" - was placed on a conditional release order for 12 months, without conviction.
