Western Advocate
Court

Woman who pushed her ex-husband while going through a divorce placed on conditional release order in Bathurst Local Court

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated February 2 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heartbreak behind teary-eyed woman's assault of ex-husband, court hears

TEARS streaming down a flushed face is how a woman appeared before court after she assaulted her ex-husband.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.