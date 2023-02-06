Western Advocate
Nsw Election

Lithgow's Martin Ticehurst to run for seat of Bathurst as an independent

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated February 6 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 2:00pm
Martin Ticehurst, a former Lithgow City Council deputy mayor, is running for the seat of Bathurst as an independent.

FOR the first time in 12 years, the Bathurst electorate will have the opportunity to vote for an independent candidate at the upcoming NSW election.

