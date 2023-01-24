Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Watch

Craig Lowndes to race Triple Eight Race Engineering wildcard in Bathurst 1000

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 25 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN Craig Lowndes got behind the wheel at Mount Panorama last October for the Bathurst 1000 he created two pieces of Supercars history, but he still wanted more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.