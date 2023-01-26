Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
What's on

World Cross Country Bathurst general manager Richard Welsh pleased with response

AW
Amy Rees
By Anya Whitelaw, and Amy Rees
Updated January 26 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian olympians Abbey Caldwell, Rose Davies, Jack Rayner and Stewart McSweyn getting the home-ground advantage ahead of the World Cross Country Championships that will be held in Bathurst. Picture by Amy Rees

THREE weeks out from Mount Panorama once again being on the world stage, and Bathurst has rallied to help make the event a huge success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.