Western Advocate
Our People

Maurice McMillen an Australian Fire Service Medal recipient in Australia Day Honours list

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated January 27 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maurice McMillen at his long-time home brigade, Eglinton Rural Fire Brigade.

MAURICE McMillen says there is a sense of reward and satisfaction you get from being part of the Rural Fire Service that he hasn't experienced elsewhere.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.