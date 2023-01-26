Western Advocate
Metro Petroleum Perthville puts on Australia Day fundraiser

Amy Rees
Updated January 27 2023 - 11:15am, first published 10:30am
METRO Petroleum Perthville lit up the barbie and seared some snags on Australia Day, all to raise money for locals whose homes were damaged in last year's floods.

