METRO Petroleum Perthville lit up the barbie and seared some snags on Australia Day, all to raise money for locals whose homes were damaged in last year's floods.
In addition to the money raised through the sausage sizzle, every hot or fried food purchase was also added to the total.
Each year, the service station has donated to a different Perthville cause, with owners Ramu Metpally and Sri Rangineni saying it's their way of giving back to the community.
Some locals stopped in on their way through, while others made the trip to Metro just to donate to a good cause.
A Western Advocate representative attended the fundraiser.
