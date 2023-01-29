Western Advocate
Our History

Meet the man of meat at the well-known George Street butchery | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
January 29 2023 - 5:00pm
Mr McDonald could sharpen a knife and wield a cleaver.

ONE way to learn more about people and their occupations in Bathurst is by viewing old photographs. Our image this week is again from Mr Gregory's glass photographic plate collection held by the Bathurst District Historical Society.

Mr McDonald is seen making sausages when he worked for Mr W.E. Grotefent, a well-known and popular butcher who operated in Bathurst for many years.

