Western Advocate

Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole responds to criticism of mandatory cashless gaming card

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated January 30 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole at a recent press conference at Raglan and (inset) Bathurst RSL Club.

DEPUTY Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole says he believes it is possible to reform poker machine gambling in the state while protecting jobs and working with the clubs industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.