DEPUTY Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole says he believes it is possible to reform poker machine gambling in the state while protecting jobs and working with the clubs industry.
The Western Advocate asked Mr Toole his opinion on the Premier's proposed mandatory cashless gaming card following strong criticism recently from Bathurst RSL Club chief executive officer Peter Sargent.
Mr Sargent told the Advocate that the clubs industry supported gaming reform, but it should be reform that involved consultation.
"We've already demonstrated that by proactively going to government proposing a mandatory gaming code of practice for the industry to improve protections, including things like facial recognition software to help prevent self-excluded or banned persons from accessing gaming facilities, and improved exclusion mechanisms including third-party initiated exclusions," he said.
"We want to work with government to improve things, but they have to be willing to listen."
Mr Sargent also said it was the mandatory aspect of the mandatory cashless gaming cards that was a concern for clubs.
"A mandatory government card will most likely just stop casual gamblers from having a punt, and problem gamblers will just move online," he said.
Asked about Mr Sargent's comments, and the Premier's push for the cashless gaming card (a recommendation from a NSW Crime Commission report examining money laundering), Mr Toole struck a conciliatory tone.
"I have made it very clear that the road to get there [poker machine reform] needs to be a sensible one because there is a big difference between a large venue in the city versus a small venue in the bush," he said.
"This is in response to the Crime Commission report.
"They [the commission] identified a number of problems, we [the NSW Government] said we would fix it, but we would also protect jobs and work with the industry to be able to do that.
"And I believe that we can do both."
Mr Toole said clubs and pubs in regional NSW had been "absolutely vital" to their communities.
"They have been evacuation centres in times of floods and were also used in some communities as vaccination centres during COVID," he said.
"They play a very important role within the community and that's why it's critical that we work with industry."
The Sydney Morning Herald reported Premier Dominic Perrottet saying recently, in regards to the cashless gaming card, that he "didn't get into politics to care about vested interests", but got into politics "to care about the people of NSW".
