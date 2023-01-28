WHILE a pride night may mean bright colours and a fun evening to some, to others, the fact that the event is being held and so openly accepted brings up an array of emotions.
The Bathurst Tennis Centre hosted a Pride Night on Friday, January 27, in conjunction with the Australian Open's Pride Day.
And to some local tennis goers, the event was a true testament to Bathurst's inclusive community.
Having lived in Sydney for 20 years, and grown up in a more "judgmental" era, Eglinton Tennis Club publicity officer John Bullock said it's amazing to see the transformation in society, and community events like the Pride Night really help bring everyone together.
"I think inclusion's a really big thing. In years gone past, people were very judgmental," Mr Bullock said.
"It's more open now and the unity between the gay community and the straight people is phenomenal, it's really good.
"I think it's just a good thing that people can get together on nights like this and have a community gathering with their families and friends and have a good time."
The Bathurst Pride Night saw locals dressed up, sporting rainbow accessories and having a fun time at the tennis centre.
The Australian Open was being livestreamed on a big screen for people to watch, the tennis courts were open with everyone enjoying a hit, there were games for the kids, some delicious nibbles and a sausage sizzle.
Mr Bullock credited the organisers of the local event and said it's great to be part of the tennis community in Bathurst.
"Andrew Mitton is the head coach here and he's done so much for Bathurst tennis," he said.
"Even though I'm Eglinton - opposite clubs - we all stick together, it's not about competing with each other, it's about uniting together and making Bathurst a good tennis area as a whole.
"Everything's more open now, even in the country town areas, and that's how it should be.
"It wasn't heard of years ago what people are doing now. The more people get together and have fun the better it will be."
