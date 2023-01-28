FROM a young joey to a leading rover, anything scouting Paul Hennessy's all over.
It's been over 50 years since Mr Hennessy became a scout at the young age of seven, and at the end of last year, he was acknowledged for his years of dedication.
The first time Mr Hennessy heard about scouting he was at a school assembly in Cobar, and someone spoke to the students to encourage them to join.
So Mr Hennessy did, and over 50 years later he still enjoys being part of the organisation and helping the community.
"One of our things is about service, we call it community involvement, helping out the community," he said.
"And a lot of our members - apart from doing scouting stuff - are in the SES, RFS, I'm at the RSL, so a lot of us also do a lot of other community service as well."
Mr Hennessy moved to Bathurst nine years ago, and has been doing his bit for the community since joining the Bathurst (All Saints Cathedral) Rover Scouts Unit.
He is currently a rover adviser, which means he looks after scouts aged between eight and 26, helping them reach their potential and achieve their goals.
Scouting is a great option for kids who aren't into sport, or adults looking to get involved in the community.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"Not every child is into sport, so sometimes scouting ticks that box," Mr Hennessy said.
"Obviously I'm older, but even at my age, scouting offers - not only for young people but also older adults - those leadership skills, and learning skills.
"The good thing about scouting for youth members is each section can get awards ... so if you're up for a challenge you can earn an award, and these awards are quite prestigious because they're generally presented at Government House."
According to the Boy Scouts of America website, there's currently over 50 million members around the world, ranging in age, gender, race and religious beliefs.
Mr Hennessy said the inclusivity is one of the things he loves most about scouts.
Anyone can join the organisation, whether it be for socialisation, to learn new skills or to just get out of the house.
There's a range of different activities that suit everyone.
"We do a lot of community things, anything from helping with the Bathurst Show, the Sofala Show, ANZAC Day, the flag raising out at Eglinton, Autofest, Edgell Jog. A lot of community things," Mr Hennessy said.
"The thing about scouting is it's about friendship, it's a big part of it. To me it's more important now than it was years ago because of friendship."
A number of celebrities and high-profile people have been scouts throughout their lives, and many attribute their success to being involved in the organisation.
A great example is Paul McCartney and John Lennon, members of the world-renowned band The Beatles, who were both scouts in England as young boys.
Mr Hennessy has created so many amazing memories during his time as a scout, with the most significant being attending the World Jamboree in 1988.
The event coincided with the Australian Bicentenary and, according to Mr Hennessy, it was the epitome of what scouting is all about.
"We had probably close to 20,000 kids there and just walking around and seeing the different countries singing and playing guitars with these big smiles because they were so happy," he said.
Mr Hennessy encourages anyone interested in becoming a scout, or even just intrigued about what is involved, to contact the regional branch.
Between learning new things, making life-long friends and helping the community, it's an incredibly rewarding hobby.
"Who doesn't want to help their community. If your community is going good then it makes you feel better and gives you a sense of belonging," Mr Hennessy said.
"You go to events like the Bathurst Show and people come up and say, 'I used to be a scout in 1929' and it's those good memories that are positive."
While Bathurst only has one scouting group now, compared to nine in its heyday, there's still plenty of members eager to see new faces join.
Children from as young as five years old can join the joey scouts, and then progress as they get older.
More information about scouting can be found on the Scouts NSW website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.