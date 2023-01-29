A MAN and a teenage girl have been transported to Lithgow Hospital following a multi-vehicle accident on the Great Western Highway on Monday, January 30.
NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to the scene at Wallerawang at about 8.05am Monday morning following the accident and treated two people.
A teenage girl was treated for an ankle injury and a man was treated for a wrist injury before being taken by ambulance to Lithgow Integrated Health Service.
No further reports of their conditions have been made.
According to Live Traffic NSW, the accident involved a semi-trailer and a car colliding, which has left the Great Western Highway closed in both directions about 10 kilometres west of Lithgow.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and can divert around the accident site via Castlereagh Highway, Main Street and Barton Ave to rejoin the Great Western Highway.
