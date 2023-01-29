Missing teenage boy in Central West has been found safe and well

The 16-year-old was last seen at a home on Belgravia Road, Molong, approximately 33km north-west of Orange, about 6.30pm on Sunday, January 29.
Following inquiries, including a public appeal for information and geo-target text message alert, the teen was located about 9.30am on Monday, January 30, in Cudal.
Police would like to thank the media and public for their assistance.
