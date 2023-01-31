PLANS are underway for this year's St David's Day celebrations, bringing the Bathurst community together to celebrate the international day of Wales.
After not long moving to Bathurst, Welshman Viv Llewellyn and his wife Avril decided to organise a small flag-raising gathering on St David's Day in 2022, with plans to build on the event moving forward.
And 12 months on, that's exactly what the couple has done.
"Last time we said, 'We might build on this and find the rest of the Welsh community in Bathurst,' that was last year and that's what we're doing," Mr Llewellyn said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS: Telstra provides an update on mobile interruptions
Last year, the couple was overwhelmed by the response their small flag-raising ceremony received.
They said since then people have contacted them about the day after hearing about it through word-of-mouth.
While St David's Day is on Wednesday, March 1, the event will be held on the Friday, March 3, from 5pm at the Majellan Bowling Club.
Anyone is invited to attend, whether they have Welsh heritage or not, and the couple are expecting to see a good turnout after having connected with a lot more locals over the last 12 months.
ALSO MAKING NEWS: New money will be used to reinvigorate Raglan's Ralph Cameron Oval
"We've found quite a few [Welsh people]," Ms Llewellyn said.
"We met a lady through the Allegri Choir and there's just others that seem to pop up with Welsh heritage.
"And we have got some visiting people coming, people we know coming from Sydney."
To honour the international day of Wales, the celebration will feature Welsh music, food and culture.
Barefoot bowls will also be on the cards with Mr and Ms Llewellyn just asking for a donation on arrival to help cover costs.
While people are welcome to turn up on the night, Mr Llewellyn said they would prefer if people could contact him at least a week before the event to RSVP.
Either via email at taffyllew@icloud.com or by phone at 0404 806 403.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.