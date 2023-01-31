Western Advocate
Viv and Avril Llewellyn holding St David's Day celebration at Magellan Bowling Club

By Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
January 31 2023 - 5:30pm
Avril and Viv Llewellyn excited to host their second St David's Day celebration since moving to Bathurst. Picture by Amy Rees

PLANS are underway for this year's St David's Day celebrations, bringing the Bathurst community together to celebrate the international day of Wales.

