More than 17,000 juvenile Murray cod and golden perch to be released into the Macquarie River

Updated February 3 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 11:00am
Bathurst RSL Fishing Club president Peter Wright.

MORE than 17,000 juvenile Murray cod and golden perch will be released into the Macquarie River on Sunday, to help enhance recreational angling in Bathurst.

