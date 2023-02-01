A BOOM in residential development at Kelso in recent years has lead to the expansion Holy Family School to help keep up with the increase of students.
As of 2023, the Kelso-based Catholic school has just over 400 students on its book, with a new modular three classroom block built in mid-2022 to help cater for a rise in students.
Last year, Holy Family introduced a third class for Kindergarten and in 2023, the expansion is set to continue with three streams for both Kindergarten and Year 1, with two streams for all other classes from Year 2-6.
Holy Family principal Kevin Arrow said the school has experienced a number of growth spurts since it opened in 1979.
"When the original school opened, there was about 80 students," he said.
"In the 1980s that bounced up to 180 to give us a single stream for each year. Those numbers remained steady before it jumped to 14 classes in the 2000s following the development at Marsden Estate.
"The next major development we saw in the area was up Marsden Lane. A lot of young families moved to the area and the school is located right near that new housing estate.
"The school has a good name in the community and we've seen bulging numbers in recent years."
With such an increase in students, Mr Arrow said the school has had to have a waiting list.
"There's been a few times where we've had to put out a waiting list but we've been able to work with the other Catholic schools," he said.
"The majority of students live in Kelso, Raglan, up Limekilns Road, Wattle Flat and out at White Rock."
Mr Arrow said the school's staffing has also continued to grow in recent years.
"The Catholic Education Office has been very supportive of our school," he said.
"They do the hiring but we do the recruiting."
Year 1-6 students returned to Holy Family on Monday, while Kindergarten students had their first day on Tuesday.
