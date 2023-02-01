TWO Bathurst swimmers are making a splash to support sick kids as summer comes to an end.
Throughout the month of February, Sienna Whalan and Caleb Cashman will be taking part in the Starlight Foundation's Super Swim initiative, raising money for sick kids.
The teenagers are part of the Kinross Wolaroi swim team, and will be aiming to cover 145 kilometres in the water throughout the month.
"That's just a bit over what we'd normally do every month, so it's still a bit of a challenge for us and it will help us in our preparation for nationals in April," Sienna said.
"We're all entered in Starlight under the Kinross club which has about 15 members now."
Sienna said one of the girls on the swim team suggested they participate in the initiative, and it wasn't long before everyone jumped on board.
The Starlight Foundation aims to bring some happiness to kids who are sick or injured, and take their minds off the struggles they're facing.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Sienna and Caleb said it's a great cause to get behind and they encourage everyone to donate what they can, even if it's their time.
"One of my close friends is in hospital in Sydney, so it's good to know that we're raising money that will go to people like her because I know how much it does affect young children," Sienna said.
"I feel like anyone should donate, even if it's just a few dollars, it all goes towards a really big cause and collectively it can make a really big difference. And if you can't donate then you could always join the cause and swim a few laps and encourage others to donate."
While the official Super Swim fundraiser runs from February 1 to 28, the Kinross swim team has already raised over $6500 for the cause.
"It's good that the whole team is doing it," Caleb said.
"I guess because we've all decided to do it together, we're pushing each other and it's for a good cause."
Anyone looking to support Sienna and Caleb in their mission to help sick kids can donate via the Starlight website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.