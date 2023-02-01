Telstra provides another update for its mobile customers

TELSTRA customers can breath a sigh of relief, after mobile services were restored on Wednesday morning.
Customers across Bathurst were left with interrupted mobile services on Tuesday, January 31, with some mobile users unable to call, send texts or access the internet.
A Telstra spokesperson told the Western Advocate that services had returned to normal by 10.30am on Wednesday morning.
"A hardware issue that was affecting mobile services in parts of Bathurst was fixed on Wednesday morning," they said.
"Landline and nbn services were not affected at any stage.
"Our technicians worked to get everything back up and running as quickly as possible and we thank everyone for their patience."
