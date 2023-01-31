Western Advocate

Environmental impact statement provides information about Great Western Highway twin tunnels' portals and path

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated January 31 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An "indicative visual concept" of the Blackheath portal for the twin tunnels to Little Hartley looking westbound (subject to design development) and part of an indication of the tunnels' depth.

DRIVERS entering and exiting new Great Western Highway tunnels would use portals at the base of the western escarpment below Victoria Pass and on the southern edge of Blackheath, according to NSW Government documents now on public exhibition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.