PREPARATIONS for the 2023 LIQUI MOLY 12 Hour are well under way, with Mount Panorama looking polished and pristine ahead of the big weekend.
The annual endurance event is set to take place from Friday, February 3, with the official 12 Hour race taking place on Sunday, February 5.
The international Grand Tourer (GT) event will see 26 cars represented.
The cars represented include vehicles from several manufacturers including; Mercedes, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini.
Each vehicle will be driven by a team of drivers, with 84 drivers in total, attending from countries all over the world.
The Friday and Saturday will see practice sessions and qualifying race events take place, with fans welcome to spectate.
Thursday, February 2, will also see the Track to Town event take place in Russell Street, where eager enthusiasts are welcome to view some of the vehicles participating and meet some of the world-famous drivers.
