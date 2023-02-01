A DRIVER allegedly clocked doing over 90 kilometres per hour at Mount Panorama was one of 67 people caught speeding by Bathurst police during a state-wide Australia Day traffic operation.
The driver was one of three motorists caught speeding at the Mount, which was a focus for police during the operation that ran from January 25 to 29.
During the five days, 67 speeding infringements were handed out by police in the Chifley District.
Police also conducted 2979 random breath tests, with seven drivers across the district allegedly caught drink driving.
Four of those were in Bathurst.
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell said of the four in Bathurst, one driver allegedly recorded a reading in the high range, 0.194, while two were in the mid range and one was in the low range.
There were also five drivers who allegedly returned a positive swab for drug driving.
Of the 67 drivers caught speeding, three were caught speeding on Mount Panorama, with one of them driving at over 30km above the speed limit.
Chief Inspector Cogdell said it was simply foolish for people to flout the rules, given the high-profile police operation which was under way over the holiday period.
"Everyone knows you do not speed around Mount Panorama," he said.
"Highway patrol regularly patrol there."
He said there was no excuse for people to do the wrong thing.
"Everyone was warned through the local media this was on. It was a major traffic operation, both highway patrol and general duties police conducting traffic-related taskings, including random breath testing and other traffic-related offences to do with speeding fatigue, distraction and seatbelts," he said.
"People were well aware this was underway, not only in our area but throughout the whole state."
Chief Inspector Cogdell said it was frustrating to see drivers continuing to ignore the rules.
"It is disappointing that people still did not adhere to [the rules] and put other people's lives at risk, either by drink driving or by speeding, or having drugs in their system."
Sargeant Ryan Baird, the head of highway patrol in Bathurst, agreed.
"It is always disappointing to get any speeding offence, no matter whether it's a small amount or a large amount [over the limit]," he said.
Sgt Baird said the statistics show people are still choosing to drive while making negative decisions.
He said people want to enjoy Australia Day with their friends, but everyone knows there is a high-visibility police operation where police will be out enforcing road rules and public behaviour.
And while, thankfully, there were no fatalities in the region during the operation, Chief Inspector Cogdell said there was no room for complacency on the roads.
"Since the end of the operation, we've had wet weather and, with that, two serious crashes on our roads, which is a reminder drive to the conditions," he said.
"When we get wet weather after dry spell, you need to change driving habits and slow down."
