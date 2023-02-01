Western Advocate

Mount Panorama speedsters caught out by police

By Jacinta Carroll
February 2 2023 - 4:30am
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell with Sgt Ryan Baird. Photo: Chris Seabrook

A DRIVER allegedly clocked doing over 90 kilometres per hour at Mount Panorama was one of 67 people caught speeding by Bathurst police during a state-wide Australia Day traffic operation.

