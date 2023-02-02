FANS and fanatics have travelled from far and wide to be a part of the 2023 LIQUI MOLY 12 Hour.
The annual endurance event is set to take place from Friday, February 3, with the official 12 Hour race taking place on Sunday, February 5.
But, before the big race kicks off, fans were given the chance to catch a glimpse of their favourite cars and drivers at the Track to Town event in Russell Street.
Oliver Kerr and his father Tony were looking fresh faced at the parade, despite travelling over 12 hours from Gympie in Queensland, and arriving in Bathurst just hours ahead of the event.
"This is my first year here but I'm very excited and very keen," Oliver said.
Oliver was most excited at the prospect of meeting his favourite Porsche driver, Matt Campbell.
"I'm a big Porsche fan and a big GT motorsport fan. I love the noises, the speed, the drivers, I love it all," he said.
"It's not the 1000 but I think it's better to be honest with you. The cars are a bit quicker, and there's not as many fans so it's a lot less crowded."
Another big calling card for the 2023 12 Hour - Valentino Rossi.
The Italian Grand Prix motorcycle racing world champion is making his debut in this year's 12 Hour event - something that fans Con Mitsos and Alida Rossi were extremely excited about.
Although Ms Rossi said there was no relation between herself and the champion driver, she was still looking forward to her claim to fame with the Rossi name-drop.
"We're super, super excited, and as children we always used to say he was related to us, but it's going to be fantastic to see him," Ms Rossi said.
"Plus I can speak Italian, so I will absolutely be dropping a couple of Italian phrases."
One fan, who had the chance to get up close and personal with the racing legend, was owner of the Bathurst Aqua Park Mick Hickey.
"It was unreal meeting him actually," he said.
"I've followed Valentino through his whole career. I just love what he's like with the people ... and he's an unreal driver."
Mr Hickey said he was hoping to be able to catch up with Valentino over the weekend of the 12 Hour, and was looking forward to the Mount Panorama atmosphere as a whole.
