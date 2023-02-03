Western Advocate
The must-watch matches of the 2023 Western Rugby League season

Lachlan Harper
Alexander Grant
By Lachlan Harper, and Alexander Grant
Updated February 3 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:45pm
WITH the full 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership draw we've sifted through every game on the calendar and taken a look at some of the biggest matches.

