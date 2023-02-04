Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Maro Engel clocks a record 2:00.8 to put GruppeM Racing Mercedes on Bathurst 12 Hour pole

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated February 4 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maro Engel clocked a remarkable 2:00.8819 lap to claim pole position for the Bathurst 12 Hour. Picture by Phil Blatch

IT was super emotional and it was also super fast - Mercedes ace Maro Engel claimed pole position for this year's Bathurst 12 Hour with the quickest ever GT3 lap at Mount Panorama.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.