COMPLETELY crazy and the coolest thing he's done in his life - that is how Liam Lawson describes the experience of cutting laps of Mount Panorama behind the wheel of a Red Bull Formula 1 car.
Part of the on-track entertainment at the Bathurst 12 Hour, the 20-year-old Kiwi native thrilled fans as he not only lapped the circuit, but threw in a few 'donuts' as well.
His twin demonstration sessions mark the first time a modern Formula 1 car has tackled the slopes of Mount Panorama since 2011.
Back then Jenson Button and Craig Lowndes piloted a McLaren MP4-23 around the circuit as part of a Vodafone driver swap event.
Button, the 2009 Formula 1 champion, clocked an unofficial lap record time of 1:48.8.
But Lawson, who reportedly lapped in the 2:03s in the first of his sessions, had no intention of trying to better that, saying: "I'll definitely push in certain sections, but I'm not going to push a whole lot for record attempts."
Instead it was about enjoyment both for spectators and himself.
"That is probably the coolest thing I've ever done in my life," Lawson said.
"I did one lap in the safety car this morning, to get an eye for this place.
"To do it in a Formula 1 car is completely crazy. The first lap, honestly I was so nervous."
Lawson did four laps in his first session and though not pushing the Red Bull RB7 F1 car to its limits, he admitted he did go full throttle down Conrod Straight at one stage.
"It was completely flat through The Chase, braking at probably 120, 130 metres," Lawson said.
"The car was really, really good, it handled the bumps well, over the top it was really fast.
"This is the coolest thing I've done, most special thing.
"Doing something like this in a car grew up watching... it's pure fun."
