IT'S been over a decade since the entire length of the Bridle Track has been opened to road users, but the day has finally come and the popular four-wheel-drive track has reopened.
The Bridle Track links Bathurst to Hill End, and has been closed for 13 years due to rockslides at Monaghan's Bluff.
Bathurst Regional Council acquired land from three property landowners in 2021, to divert traffic around the bluff.
Works on this project have been completed and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole and mayor Robert Taylor shared in the honour of officially reopening the road on Monday, February 13.
"It is fantastic to be here today to see this track finally reopened. This has been a goal of mine since becoming local member twelve years ago," Mr Toole said.
"The Bridle Track is a favourite with four-wheel-drive enthusiasts, campers and anglers, and is an example of how heritage tourism can benefit the region."
While it's been a drawn-out process to ensure the safety of traffic upon completion of the project, the two-kilometre diversion around the problematic bluff area is now ready road users.
The reopening attracted a number of people including Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor, deputy mayor Ben Fry, Four Wheel Drive NSW and ACT president Craig Thomas and Lands Support Roger Pollett.
Cr Taylor said the finished road is very impressive and it's great to see the stretch of road - that has rich history dating back to the early 1800s - back up and running.
"Reopening the Bridle Track brings with it significant economic benefits to the region, including the village of Hill End," said Cr Taylor.
"The campgrounds along the route are a lure for locals and visitors alike and present a number of opportunities to bring outdoor enthusiasts to the area."
