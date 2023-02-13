Western Advocate
Works on the Bridle Track are now complete and the road has reopened

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated February 13 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 2:50pm
IT'S been over a decade since the entire length of the Bridle Track has been opened to road users, but the day has finally come and the popular four-wheel-drive track has reopened.

