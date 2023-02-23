A SCOTS All Saints student will be moving on to the district competition after her success at the local level of the Lions Youth of the Year Quest.
Ella Kay will represent the Mount Panorama Lions Club at the district final in Gilgandra on March 11, where she will have club members supporting her.
It will follow Bathurst's Zoe Peters winning her way through the district and state levels before being named national Youth of the Year in 2021.
Mount Panorama Lions Club's Graham Carter said the Lions clubs of Australia have been promoting the Youth of The Year (YOTY) Quest since 1964, "so this year is the 60th time the quest has been run".
"The aim has always been to find an outstanding all-rounder among the 15- to 18-year-olds in the nation and Territories, not just one with particular sporting or academic strengths," he said.
"Tens of thousands of students have taken part in this great quest over the decades."
Mr Carter said quest participants progress from the local level to zone to a district competition and then the state level.
"From here, the six or seven state candidates go to the Lions National Convention to compete for the national title of Australian YOTY," he said.
Mount Panorama Lions ran its club round at its premises in Stanley Street recently.
"In the morning, four remarkable young ladies from local schools were interviewed to assess their suitability by the judges, Lesley Bull, Angus McKibbin and Millaine Longmore, before taking part in a public speaking event in the afternoon," Mr Carter said.
"In front of an audience of parents and Lions members, they were asked two impromptu questions about mobile phones at school and where in the world they would like to travel.
"Each then presented a five minute prepared speech on such diverse topics as the threat to privacy of smart devices, the importance of music, access to legal representation, and why we strive for perfection.
"These were both informative and entertaining."
He said the four young ladies, Hannah Howes, Ella Kay, Ava Meares and Chloe Tayler, "stunned the judges and audience with their personalities, knowledge, passion, confidence and ability to express their ideas and hopes for the future".
"In a very close decision, Ava Meares was selected as the public speaking winner and Ella Kay as the overall club representative," he said.
"Ella will represent the Mount Panorama Lions Club at the district final in Gilgandra on March 11 where a small contingent of club members will be there to support her.
"The club wishes Ella all the very best for this round."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.