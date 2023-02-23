Western Advocate
Scots All Saints College's Ella Kay will represent Mount Panorama Lions Club at Lions Youth of the Year Quest district final in Gilgandra

Updated February 23 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 1:30pm
Ella Kay will represent the Mount Panorama Lions Club at the district final.

A SCOTS All Saints student will be moving on to the district competition after her success at the local level of the Lions Youth of the Year Quest.

