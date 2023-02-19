MAYOR Robert Taylor says the World Athletics Cross Country Championships prove that, no matter what kind of event it is, Bathurst can deliver on the international stage.
Bathurst played host to the event in recent days, it being the first time the event has been held in Australia and only the second time in Oceania.
It saw more than 500 athletes from 68 countries descend on Mount Panorama to tackle a gruelling cross country course.
Saturday, February 18 was the main day, with the mixed relay and men's and women's U20 and Senior Race being held in the afternoon.
Athletes faced not only some of Bathurst hottest temperatures of the summer, but had to try to beat an impending afternoon storm, seeing the final race, the men's Senior Race, brought forward by 20 minutes.
MORE CROSS COUNTRY NEWS:
But the intense weather didn't take away from what was an outstanding event for Bathurst.
"It was absolutely brilliant. It surpassed all our expectations," Cr Taylor said.
"Athletics NSW and Athletics Australia are over the moon.
"I spoke to athletes. I even had an American come up and congratulate us, saying it was just one of the best they've ever been to, and he and his wife will be coming back for a visit to the region.
"The officials, all the organisers, are just really over the moon at how the event's gone off."
Leading into the event, Bathurst Regional Council was predicting between 2500 and 3000 spectators, but looking around the mountain on Saturday, the numbers appeared to have been much higher.
"We reckon it was double that amount that was up there spectating," Cr Taylor said.
Regardless of where they were from, the spectators cheered for every athlete on the course.
"They were applauding from first to last. I think the people that came in last were getting the most applause and cheers," Cr Taylor said.
"That's what [feedback] got back to me; the community, downtown and the spectators yesterday, were so respectful and so endearing to the athletes. They were just rapt."
He said the success of the Cross Country Championships just goes to show that Bathurst can host just about any kind of event.
"We can do major international events other than our car racing," he said.
"Mount Panorama is iconic as car racing, but it just goes to show you that we can hold another extraordinary event in the precinct or even in our region.
"... We are geared up to take, really, any major event from Elton John, through to our motor sport, through to a world cross country championship."
While the course itself was a big talking point at the cross country event, with athletes and organisers pleased with both how challenging and scenic it was, it wasn't just the mountain that attracted praise.
People were also impressed with the efforts made in the central business district.
Business houses got involved with a window display competition, where they were assigned countries to celebrate with their decorations.
Cr Taylor said one man, a supporter who had come to Bathurst for the event, was brought to tears when he saw his country represented in the Inland Blinds and Shutters window.
"The Iraq display down there, he pulled up and was taking photographs and was in tears to think someone had displayed his country," he said.
"He was just very, very emotional and overwhelmed that someone would go to the trouble to display his country."
The event organisers were so impressed that all the businesses that participated were given free entry to the event on Saturday for their staff and families, with that decision made late Friday.
Cr Taylor said he couldn't have been prouder of how Bathurst embraced the World Athletics Cross Country Championships.
"I just can't praise it enough," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.