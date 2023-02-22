EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the Great Western Highway.
The incident, which is reported to have started at approximately 1.25pm on Wednesday, occurred at Wentworth Falls, approximately 100 kilometres east of Bathurst.
The highway has been closed in both directions as a result of the accident.
Live Traffic NSW is reporting heavy traffic conditions in the area and has advised motorists to expect significant delays.
Currently, light vehicles can use Scott Avenue, Railway Parade and Leura Mall in both directions to detour around the accident.
Heavy vehicles approaching the crash are to remain in lane one and will be parked up.
The Bells Line of Road remains open to all traffic.
Live Traffic reports that ongoing police investigations are expected to take some time.
