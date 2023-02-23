Western Advocate

Police inquiries underway following multi-vehicle crash on Mitchell Highway

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated February 23 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 12:30pm
The scene of the crash on the Mitchell Highway. Picture by Orange Rural Fire Brigade.

POLICE inquiries have commenced and dashcam footage is being sought after four people were taken to hospital on Thursday morning following a multi-vehicle crash in the region.

