The status of the fire burning at Tambaroora, north of Hill End, has been elevated to 'watch and act' after wind started pushing the blaze in a southerly direction.
The fire, now spanning almost 16,500 hectares, is heading towards Hill End, and the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) is asking residents to monitor the situation.
"At around 3pm the Alpha Road fire went back up to 'watch and act' again," NSW RFS spokesperson Jane Hollier said.
"That was due to some increased fire activity on the southern edge of that fire just north of Hill End.
"The fire is heading in a southerly direction towards Hill End, so we've had firefighters working around that area supported by some heavy plant and aircraft.
"We're asking the community of Hill End and residents of Posey Hill Road to be aware of this increased fire activity and we really want them to be prepared to act if required."
RFS crews are ready to provide property protection to homes if required and have been dealing with the dynamic situation as best they can.
A building impact assessment team began inspecting the damage cause by the fire on Thursday, March 9, and so far four homes have been confirmed destroyed.
Another home has been confirmed damaged, along with five outbuildings.
Assessments will continue with 120 more properties yet to be assessed as the fire remains active.
