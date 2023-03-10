Western Advocate
Fire near Hill End leads to 'very poor' air quality in Bathurst

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated March 10 2023 - 7:11pm, first published 7:00pm
Smoke is in the air around Bathurst.

BATHURST residents have been warned that smoke could linger as a bushfire continues to burn more than 80 kilometres north of the city.

