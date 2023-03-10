BATHURST residents have been warned that smoke could linger as a bushfire continues to burn more than 80 kilometres north of the city.
The Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) has advised that the current air quality rating for Bathurst has been downgraded to "very poor".
"For most of Friday, March 10, the air quality at the Bathurst monitoring station was classified as good, a DPE spokesperson said.
"At 4pm, air quality at the Bathurst station was categorised as very poor mostly due to particles from the Tambaroora bushfire."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The spokesperson said that the smoke could remain into Saturday.
"North and north-westerly winds may carry some smoke from the bushfire over the Bathurst area," they said.
"The calmer conditions overnight may cause the smoke to linger."
With an air quality rating of very poor, people in Bathurst who have a heart or lung condition or who are over the age of 65, along with infants, children, and pregnant women, should remain indoors as much as possible, keeping their windows and doors shut.
The following advice is also recommended:
For more information about air quality, visit the DPE website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.