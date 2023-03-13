Western Advocate
The 2023 Bathurst Gold Crown Carnival will exceed one million dollars in prize money

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated March 14 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 8:00am
Bathurst Harness Racing Club CEO Danny Dwyer and his team have worked hard to grow the Gold Crown Carnival. Picture by Chris Seabrook

FIVE nights, 11 days and more than one million dollars up for grabs - it's a carnival that shines like gold and it will be based right here in Bathurst.

