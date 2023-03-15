FIREFIGHTERS are on standby as they prepare for potential sparks in the Hill End area as fire ratings tip towards extreme.
Crews plan to "keep the fire in a box" on Thursday, March 16 but firefighters are aware of how quick situations can change, James Morris, NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) spokesman said.
Strategically placed crews - including trail bike teams and aircraft crews - are working on and above the fire ground, but local brigades will remain at their stations should new fires take hold.
With Hill End to get to a top of 30 degrees on Thursday and 32 degrees in Bathurst, the RFS has reminded people to stay alert.
"If there are people mowing and the like, make sure they have sufficient water or some kind of extinguishing agent to put a fire out should it happen," Mr Morris said.
If you see a fire or need help from a local brigade, call triple zero immediately.
