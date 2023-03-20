WATER security has been front of mind for many Bathurst residents in recent weeks.
Level 1 (Water Smart) actions took effect on March 16, happily coinciding with the worst heat experienced here, and in many parts of NSW, for the past season.
The Bureau of Meteorology warns that the coming months are set to be hotter and drier as El Nino warnings grow. The next drought is imminent.
Meanwhile, plans are underway for 2200 homes to be built at Laffing Waters, and the influx of an extra 12,690 residents in the next 17 years.
While many of us are questioning where the water will come from, ATCO continues to seek approval to build a hydro power station at Yetholme.
The only water actually at the proposed site is the shallow, pristine Frying Pan Creek, which is gurgling like a happy baby as it slowly trickles through Yetholme.
Consequently, ATCO will need to extract 3,400,000,000 litres from the Fish River to fill their fenced off dams, pumping water over several kilometres for at least two years.
Over this time, and into the future, water will be lost due to evaporation and seepage, so no-one knows exactly how more water will be greedily sucked from the Fish River for ATCO's exclusive use. Water that Bathurst needs more.
In breathtaking contrast, Snowy River Hydro has 16 major dams with a gross water capacity that is mind-boggling.
Wouldn't it be sensible to build a hydro power plant somewhere that actually has abundant water?
