Gas price hike forces outdoor pool's early closure

THE outdoor pool at the Manning Aquatic Centre is set close this Sunday and swimmers aren't happy.
Bathurst Regional Council resolved to close the pool on the last Sunday of March, 2023, during the confidential section of its ordinary meeting on September 21 last year.
Last year, the pool didn't close until the end of April and regular swimmer Doug Fisk is disappointed about the change.
"We're only getting six months out of it," he said.
"The decision doesn't seem to be made on climatic decisions. It's still warm, it's nice days, let's keep the pool open.
"The problem is when it does shut, the squad takes up to four lanes, which leaves four lanes to a community of 40,000 people."
Mr Fisk said he spoke to the Orange Aquatic Centre earlier in the week, which doesn't close its outdoor pool until Anzac Day at the earliest and will extent it based on weather conditions.
"No doubt, I believe the decision to close the pool early is based off costs, but let's come up with a solution," he said.
"Should a facility that offers healthy options be based off costs?
"It's a fantastic asset down there and I think we should get the most out of it."
When the Western Advocate contacted Bathurst Regional Council, council's manager of recreation, Mark Kimbel, said the decision to close the outdoor pool early was made because of the increasing cost of gas.
"The 50 metre pool season has been reverted to the original operating hours following significant increases to the cost of commercial gas prices that hit Australia last year, which was caused by the instability within the gas supply market globally," he said.
"The gas price hike has resulted in an exorbitant additional cost to council to operate the centre, anticipated to be in excess of $166,000 for the 2022-23 financial year alone, which council has not budgeted for.
"In order to reduce council's exposure to the significant cost increase in providing year-round aquatic facilities to the Bathurst community, council resolved to return the 50 metre pool season back to its original operation period that was adopted when the centre was first opened."
Mr Kimbel said its unlikely that council will revert back to a later closure of the outdoor pool.
"Notwithstanding the extreme extraordinary temperature experienced over this weekend, which the 50-metre pool was in operation, the average temperatures that are generally experienced in April do not attract the necessary patronage for the 50-metre outdoor pool, that would make it economically feasible to provide the extension," he said.
"Council's available funds to operate and maintain the many services it provides to the community throughout the local government area is continually under pressure or simply non-existent.
"It is necessary that community funds be managed within the resources that are available to it."
Mr Kimbel said no other services at the Manning Aquatic Centre have been reduced.
