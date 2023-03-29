AN all abilities day was held at the Bathurst Harness Racing Club over the Gold Crown Carnival, bringing a number of happy faces to the track.
The participants enjoyed watching the races and cheering for their favourite drivers.
The participants were also very excited to meet some of the country's top harness racing drivers and get photos with them.
The event was organised by the Bathurst Harness Racing Club with the help of local disability support workers Maggie Betts, Carly Turnbull and Megan Russell.
Everyone involved was thrilled with how successful the event was, with all participants excited to have an opportunity to get involved in the racing action.
Photos supplied by Megan Russell.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.