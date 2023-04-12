FASHION, friends and festivities were the theme of the day on Thursday, March 30, as Recycled Classics celebrated the expansion of its storefront.
The store has gone from a small space in the Coles shopping complex, to now occupying the adjoining building, which was vacant for a number of months.
Owner of Recycled Classics Helen Morgan said that the expansion will allow the consignment boutique to properly display the range of pre-loved items sold within the store.
"The expansion of the shop will enable us to showcase all of the great clothing that we've got, and handbags, shoes, and lots of jewellery," she said.
Celebrations on the day included cake and bubbly for customers, as well as a one-day-only sale of 20 per cent off storewide.
"We had one room and now we have two rooms, so it's 20 per cent off," Ms Morgan said.
This sale, as well as the opportunity to indulge in cake and bubbles, ensured that there was a large amount of foot traffic throughout the store on the day, something that Ms Morgan was extremely pleased by.
"It's been really good," she said.
As well as expanding the store as a means to properly exhibit the range of goods supplied, Ms Morgan said that it was also a way of ensuring that these goods can be given a second life.
"The reason we expanded is because we realised we've got too much stock for our current small space, so it's just going to enable us to take even more stock," she said.
"Which really means that ... these gently worn, pre-loved clothes are going to be worn again and loved again, and they're not going to finish up in landfill."
Being able to provide a service that is beneficial for the environment, and also the Bathurst community, is something that Ms Morgan prides herself on, and is part of the reason that she loves going to work every day.
"I love talking to people. I talk to different people all day," she said.
"The other thing I love about our store is that we can create an outfit for somebody.
"We get a lot of people who are looking for wedding outfits, for mother of the bride, or grandmother of the bride or groom, and we can put together a whole outfit with shoes, hat, shoes, handbag in about an hour or so."
The store stocks a variety of brands and sizes, ranging from size six to 26, and can cater for all ages.
Ms Morgan thanked all those involved in the process of the store expansion, especially her husband Ray Morgan, and Neil and Debora Thomas and Kay Clever.
