Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Cricket

Defending champions City Colts take out BDCA second grade crown

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated April 3 2023 - 3:49pm, first published April 2 2023 - 7:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A STRONG effort with the bat from Tom Murray and a pair of marathon bowling spells from James Smith and Matt Stephen helped City Colts defend their Bathurst District Cricket Association second grade title in the weekend's grand final against Centennials Bulls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.