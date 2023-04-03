Western Advocate
St Pat's under 15s go undefeated at Narromine league tag carnival

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated April 4 2023 - 9:53am, first published 9:00am
The under 15 Saints who went undefeated at Narromine, back, Mya Hawkins, Alex Clark, Grace O'Neil, Mia Willott, Amelia Hanman, Jaya Farrar, Phoenix Hurst, Mitch Duffy (coach). Front, Tilly Hancock, Olivia Bednal, Lottie Turner, Lily Duffy, Kiyarah Cobcroft, Olivia Collette, Dakota Catlin. Picture supplied
THEY'RE the group of girls who put the D into defence - the St Pat's under 15s league tag side not only went undefeated at Sunday's Narromine pre-season carnival, but it didn't concede a single point.

