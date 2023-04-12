Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

UPDATED: Great Western Highway back to normal, fertiliser spill explained

Updated April 12 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture from Fire and Rescue NSW Station 445 Springwood Facebook
Picture from Fire and Rescue NSW Station 445 Springwood Facebook

3PM UPDATE

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.