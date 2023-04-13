Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Bathurst Tours passes on profits to important community service

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated April 13 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Community Transport chief executive officer Kathryn Akre and tours manager Domino Houlbrook-Cove. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain
Bathurst Community Transport chief executive officer Kathryn Akre and tours manager Domino Houlbrook-Cove. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

IF you're looking for a good reason to tour the region, look no further than Bathurst Tours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.