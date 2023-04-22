Western Advocate
Pictures from the Heritage Trades Trail at the Bathurst Showground

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
April 22 2023 - 2:30pm
THE Bathurst Showground was the place to be on the weekend of April 15 and 16 for the Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail.

Local News

