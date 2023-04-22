THE Bathurst Showground was the place to be on the weekend of April 15 and 16 for the Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail.
People travelled from all over NSW and the Central West to catch a glimpse at the talent, and variety of trades on display.
There was stonemasonry, woodworking, whip-cracking, penny-farthing riding, blacksmithing and much, much more.
Attendees at the trail were also able to try their hands at some of the trades.
Whether it was having a crack at the whip, taking a ride in a horse-drawn cart, or carving wooden creations, adults and children alike gave it a go.
There was also food and refreshments available on the day provided by the Country Women's Association.
The 2023 Heritage Trades Trail broke the previous year's attendance record, and saw approximately 3000 people attend.
