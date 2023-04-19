POLICE investigations are underway regarding a burnt-out car along Durham Street, near the Bathurst Base Hospital.
At around 9.10pm on Tuesday, April 18, emergency services were called to the Durham Street location following reports that a car was on fire.
NSW Fire and Rescue Bathurst also attended the scene and extinguished the fire.
The cause of the fire is not yet known and the incident in under investigation.
Police say they do not believe the fire to be connected with any other vehicle-related crimes in the area, and do not believe there to be a spate of crimes of this nature at the present time.
Police urge anyone with any information in regards to the burnt-out vehicle to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or call Bathurst Police on 6332 8699 to assist in their investigations.
