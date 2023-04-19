HE'S A long way from Summer Bay, but former Home and Away writer Phil Sanders is back putting pen to paper, this time for the Bathurst Theatre Company.
After writing over 38 episodes for the popular Australian soap, Mr Sanders made the move to Bathurst and has now written an on-stage production, Just a Song at Twilight.
According to Mr Sanders, writing for stage is markedly different than writing for screen.
"It's very, very different. Writing a play, you're on your own, and when you're writing for serial television, you're part of a team and a process that there's been meetings on to develop the storyline," he said.
The solitude of play writing is something that Mr Sanders believes led him to create the story for Just a Song at Twilight.
And it is a production that he is extremely proud of.
"I'm very proud of the play itself and I think it works as an entertainment," Mr Sanders said.
The production follows the story of the protagonist, who, at an old age, realises that he has made several questionable decisions, and starts looking back on his life.
Flashing from past sequences set in 1976 to present day, the protagonist starts to wonder where it all went wrong, and whether there is capacity to change.
According to Mr Sanders, the production balances the ups and downs of life, and leaves audiences with a strong message about the impact of decision making.
"I hope that the play is a mixture of heavy and light. I think there are a lot of laughs in the play, but also a lot to think about as well," Mr Sanders said.
This was reiterated by production director, and president of the Bathurst Theatre Company Libby Daniewska, who said that the play is suitable for all ages, and has something that will speak to everyone.
"It's about regret, it's about lost love, it's about choices we've made and how they work out, and that sliding doors moment," she said.
"Everybody can relate to choices that they've made in their lives and how that has affected how their life has turned out."
This will be the first time the Bathurst Theatre Company has presented a production of this scale since before the pandemic, and it is something that Ms Daniewska is very excited about.
"We haven't done anything in a little while, particularly after COVID, it's so exciting to get something out on the stage," she said.
Not only was the play written and devised locally, it is comprised of only local talent, with the actors and directorial team being from Bathurst.
The production opens on May 11, with a total of six shows to be performed.
Just a Song at Twilight will be held at Keystone 1889 on Keppel Street, where the theatre will be organised in a sociable setting, allowing attendees to duck to the bar at any point during the show.
This will also allow for the set up of a variety of different sized tables, to cater for various group sizes.
Tickets are on available for purchase via TryBooking.
