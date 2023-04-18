MORE than 150 people gathered at the Bathurst Golf Club on Sunday, April 16, to take a swing at the sport for the Legacy Golf Day.
Players participated in an 18-hole game, in the format of a four-person team ambrose, all to raise money for a good cause.
Approximately $10,000 was raised for Legacy on the day, which will go towards supporting veterans and their families.
Following the round of golf, participants were invited to enjoy a burger and a beverage from the clubhouse bistro.
There were prizes awarded on the day for the winning team, the longest drive, the straightest drive and nearest to the pin.
There was also a raffle which was drawn in the afternoon, and included gift packs from Tool King, Repco, Bathurst Mowerland, and many other local businesses.
