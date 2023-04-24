SPEEDING on the way to work has earned a teenager time on a good behaviour bond after he was nabbed doing twice the legal road limit in a residential area.
Samuel John Costello, 19, of Peacock Street, Eglinton, was before Bathurst Local Court on April 18 where he pleaded guilty to driving more than 45 kilometres per hour over a speed limit.
Police documents state Costello was riding a black Yamaha motorcycle along Bonnor Street in Kelso at 10.41am on January 17, 2023.
The court heard Costello, who had a learner rider licence at the time, was spotted by police doing 99km in a 50km zone.
When he was stopped and questioned by police, Costello told officers he was running late for work. He was suspended from driving on the spot for six months.
During sentencing, Costello reiterated to the court he sped because of work commitments but said it was "no excuse".
"It's better to be late than dead on arrival," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said to Costello in reply.
Police prosecutor, Sergeant Pearce, argued for Costello's conviction after Ms Ellis toyed with the idea of a lighter sentence.
"I can see there are consequences to loss of licence in the country as opposed to in the city but the speed was very significant," Sergeant Pearce said.
Ms Ellis placed Costello on a conditional release order for 12 months with conviction.
