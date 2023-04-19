Western Advocate
Ashley Bolton, 31, of Wallace Way, Kelso, convicted for assault occasioning actual bodily harm

By Court Reporter
April 19 2023
Argument over pizza money led to several punches in the face
A WOMAN who assaulted a man after a dispute over pizza turned bad has been convicted and sentenced to a Community Correction Order.

