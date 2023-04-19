Argument over pizza money led to several punches in the face

A WOMAN who assaulted a man after a dispute over pizza turned bad has been convicted and sentenced to a Community Correction Order.
Ashley Bolton, 31, of Wallace Way, Kelso, appeared before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, April 12 charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Represented by her solicitor Ms Thackray, Bolton pleaded guilty to the charge.
Police documents before the court said Bolton and the victim in the matter left a Kelso property in their vehicle to get pizza for dinner at approximately 10pm on Friday, February 24 this year.
The victim was driving and Bolton was sitting in the front passenger seat.
According to the police documents, the pair started to argue about Bolton not sending the victim money to pay for the pizza.
The argument escalated as Bolton claimed that she had sent the money and the victim told her that she hadn't and told Bolton that he hated her.
Bolton punched the victim in the face several times, according to the police documents, which resulted in a slight bleed from the victim's mouth, before the victim was bitten on the left forearm.
The victim turned the car around to drive back to the Kelso property, parked the vehicle and the two of them got out and began to argue on a front lawn.
Police arrived a short time later and separated and cautioned the pair.
The victim told police that he had been assaulted by Bolton on the way to get pizza.
Police said they saw that the victim had a slightly swollen lip with a small amount of blood and a small laceration to his left forearm resembling a bite mark, which was also bleeding.
Bolton made full admissions to the assault when questioned by police, according to the police documents.
Police said both parties refused to provide police with any form of statement.
Ms Thackray told the court that her client had been to counselling to deal with the incident in February.
"She has been attempting to improve her life," she said.
"She knows the offence is totally unacceptable."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis encouraged Bolton to continue her counselling.
Bolton was convicted and sentenced to a Community Correction Order for 18 months to start on April 12, 2023.
The order is subject to the following additional conditions:
