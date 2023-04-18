A WOMAN drove with illicit drugs in her system while a child was in the car with her, a Bathurst court has heard.
Katherine Susanne Ovsienko, 36, of Stewart Street, Bathurst, made no appearance before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, April 5, where she was charged with one count of driving a vehicle with an illicit drug present in her blood.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis dealt with Ovsienko in her absence, convicting her of the charge.
Police documents before the court said Ovsienko was driving a black Suzuki Swift at around 6.15pm on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 when she was stopped near the intersection of Suttor Street and Coral Way in West Bathurst.
When breath-tested by police, Ovsienko produced a negative result.
She was then given an oral fluid test which produced a positive reading, according to the police documents.
She was arrested for the purpose of a secondary oral fluid test and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where her sample was tested and returned a positive result.
The remainder of the sample was placed in a sealed vial in the presence of Ovsienko and sent to Lidcombe for further testing.
The police documents said Ovsienko told police that she went to a party on the weekend and took drugs, but she couldn't remember what type.
Analysis from Lidcombe returned a positive result to Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) and methamphetamine (meth).
One child under the age of 16 was in the vehicle, according to police.
Ovsienko was convicted under Section 10A, where no penalty was imposed.
She was disqualified from holding a driver's/rider's licence for three months from April 5, 2023.
