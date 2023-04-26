A LIGHT BAR has put a man in the spotlight of the courts after he was busted by police driving with a hidden licence plate.
Michael Bradley Clarke, 21, of Boyd Street, Kelso, was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on April 18 after he pleaded guilty to having his vehicle's licence plate obscured while driving.
Police said they saw a white Holden utility travelling along Ashworth Drive in Kelso at 10.14am on October 29, 2022 when they noticed a light bar sitting on a bracket blocking half of the front number plate, court documents said.
Police stopped the car and spoke with the driver - Clarke - who said he was the one who installed the light bar.
It was noted the vehicle's registration plate could not be clearly seen from a 45 degree angle above or to the side of it.
Clarke's solicitor, Mr Allen, told the court during his client's sentencing that the matter was "trivial in nature".
Mr Allen then explained Clarke required his licence to travel to Eugowra to work on flood repairs for eight to 12 months, should Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis have considered a disqualification period.
"Take this as a bit of a warning. There are so many road rules ... if you're in doubt, check it out," Ms Ellis said.
Clarke's matter was dismissed without penalty.
